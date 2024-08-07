Green procurement key for sustainable ASEAN, experts tell forum

The forum, held on Tuesday as part of ASEAN Week, brought together government officials, industry experts, and academics to discuss "Shaping the Future of Sustainable ASEAN".



Key speakers included Hari Ramalu Ragavan, principal consultant at Akar Asia Consulting, and Chuttree Phurat, director of the Green Label and Environmental Label Program at the Thailand Environment Institute.

Ragavan highlighted the challenges and opportunities of green procurement implementation across ASEAN, with a focus on Malaysia’s experience. Chuttree presented Thailand’s progress in integrating eco-labelling into public procurement.

Both experts emphasised the need for green practices, such as green procurement, to mitigate the environmental impacts of rapid economic growth in the region.

They highlighted the importance of the Scaling Sustainable Consumption and Production project, which is increasing awareness and building capacity in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Thailand has emerged as a regional leader in green procurement, with its Thailand Green Public Procurement and Thailand Green Label programme serving as a model for other ASEAN countries.