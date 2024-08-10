Seven new boat routes planned for Bangkok to ease traffic woes

Seven new waterway routes are being planned in the Bangkok metropolitan area to ease traffic congestion and boost the comprehensive public transport network in the capital, the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning said on Friday.
The Transport Ministry is drafting the “W-Map initiative” to add waterway transport routes in Bangkok from now until 2032, aiming to increase the total distance of boat routes in the capital to 244.2km from the current 131.2km, office director Panya Chupanich said.
The initiative also aims to increase the number of piers to 164 from 103, and the number of boat interchanging hubs to 30 from 8 at present, he said.
Currently around 60,000 people use public boats in Bangkok daily.
Panya said the plan was submitted to the National Economic and Social Development Council this week for review, after which it would be proposed to the Cabinet for approval.
Four new boat routes under the short-term plan (2024-2027) are:
S1: Lad Phrao Canal (Sai Mai – Phra Khanong), totalling 25.7 kilometres, comprising 23 piers
S2: Saen Saep Canal (Wat Sri Boon Reung – Wat Bam Phen Tai), 6.8km, 13 piers
S3: Bangkok Noi Canal (Chim Plee Watergate – Siriraj Hospital), 17.1km, 18 piers
S4: Prem Prachakon Canal (SCG Pier – PTT Public Park), 6.6km, 7 piers
Three routes part of the long-term plan (2028-2032) are:
L1: Prem Prachakon Canal (PTT Public Park – Wat Rangsit), 13.7km, 13 piers
L2: Chao Phraya River (Pakkred – Pathum Thani), 15km, 3 piers
L3: Maha Sawat Canal (Wat Chaiyaphruek Mala – Maha Sawat watergate), 28km, 13 piers