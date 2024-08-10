Seven new boat routes planned for Bangkok to ease traffic woes

Seven new waterway routes are being planned in the Bangkok metropolitan area to ease traffic congestion and boost the comprehensive public transport network in the capital, the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning said on Friday.



The Transport Ministry is drafting the “W-Map initiative” to add waterway transport routes in Bangkok from now until 2032, aiming to increase the total distance of boat routes in the capital to 244.2km from the current 131.2km, office director Panya Chupanich said.





The initiative also aims to increase the number of piers to 164 from 103, and the number of boat interchanging hubs to 30 from 8 at present, he said.



Currently around 60,000 people use public boats in Bangkok daily.



Panya said the plan was submitted to the National Economic and Social Development Council this week for review, after which it would be proposed to the Cabinet for approval.