Two Japanese men nabbed in Nong Khai for grisly murder of countryman

Two Japanese nationals were arrested in Muang district of Nong Khai province for allegedly murdering and dismembering the body of a compatriot in Nonthaburi province in April.



The suspects have been identified as Kato Takuya, 49, and Suzuki Hiroto, 27, and are believed to be members of a Yakuza gang.



Thai police launched a manhunt after human body parts were found in several spots in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district on April 19. The skull was found on April 23.



Initial investigation identified the victim as Japanese national Kabashima Ryosuke, 47, who was shot dead in a car driven by a Thai driver hired by the suspects.



Police investigators believe the three Japanese men are members of a Yakuza gang, judging by the tattoos found on the dead man’s hand. They also learned that both Hiroto and Takuya are wanted in Japan.





In June, a news source reported that the two were arrested in Laos and were expected to be sent to Thailand shortly after.



However, Nong Khai immigration police said that witnesses spotted the two on Friday (August 9) on Chalermprakiat Road in Nong Khai, a northeastern province sharing borders with Laos. They alerted the officials which led to the arrest of the suspects.



After an interview session via an interpreter, the suspects refused to answer any questions, said Pol Maj-General Worachart Saenkham, investigation commander of Provincial Police Bureau 1.



He said they were charged with first degree murder, moving, hiding, and destroying a dead body to conceal the death or cause of death, and possessing firearms and ammunition without permit.