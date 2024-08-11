How to be proactive in managing your emotional health

The remarks were made by Dr Guy Winch, a world-renowned psychologist and author known for his books "Emotional First Aid" and "How to Fix a Broken Heart". He shared his thoughts and concerns during his session, "Keep Calm, But Don't Carry On: Hear Your Broken Heart" at Thailand's Creative Talk Conference 2024 in June, emphasising the importance of basic mental health education.

The aims, he said, were not for everyone to be experts in psychology, but rather to have strong enough preventative shields to gain "emotional hygiene".

Recalling his early efforts to promote emotional hygiene, Winch observed: “For the first five years, nothing changed. Then came the pandemic, which forced us all to confront our emotional states head-on.”

The Covid-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for widespread acknowledgment of mental health challenges, forcing many to confront their emotional struggles, he pointed out.

He then highlighted that the collective anxiety and uncertainty during that period made mental health an inescapable conversation, especially within corporate environments that historically overlooked emotional well-being.