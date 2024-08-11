How to be proactive in managing your emotional health

The remarks were made by Dr Guy Winch, a world-renowned psychologist and author known for his books "Emotional First Aid" and "How to Fix a Broken Heart". He shared his thoughts and concerns during his session, "Keep Calm, But Don't Carry On: Hear Your Broken Heart" at Thailand's Creative Talk Conference 2024 in June, emphasising the importance of basic mental health education.
The aims, he said, were not for everyone to be experts in psychology, but rather to have strong enough preventative shields to gain "emotional hygiene".
Recalling his early efforts to promote emotional hygiene, Winch observed: “For the first five years, nothing changed. Then came the pandemic, which forced us all to confront our emotional states head-on.”
The Covid-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for widespread acknowledgment of mental health challenges, forcing many to confront their emotional struggles, he pointed out.
He then highlighted that the collective anxiety and uncertainty during that period made mental health an inescapable conversation, especially within corporate environments that historically overlooked emotional well-being.
“Awareness is just the first step; we need to equip ourselves with practical tools to navigate our feelings,” he said, emphasising that now more than ever, it was essential for people to prioritise their mental well-being and develop the skills to manage emotional health proactively.
With burnout becoming increasingly prevalent, he urged employers to create a culture where emotional health is openly discussed, highlighting the importance of human connection in professional settings.
Taking care of one's mental health entails adopting a multi-faceted approach. Winch outlined several key strategies for maintaining emotional wellness:
"Let’s take two minutes to just be human,” he suggested, advocating for a workplace culture that recognises the emotional lives of employees as equally important as productivity metrics.
His emphasis on personal empowerment resonated throughout the session. “I don’t want people to wait for their workplace to address emotional health. They should take control of their own well-being,” he said.
He stressed the idea that feelings, often seen as weaknesses, are, in fact, essential to personal strength and connection.
"Feelings are feelings. We might express them differently, but the experience is exactly the same. Emotional resilience, again, is not about not having feelings when something difficult happens. It's not about not falling when something difficult happens. It's about the rebound. It's about how you bounce back," he noted.
Using crying as an example, he stated that crying is a release, allowing an individual to let go of stress and sadness, and it does things in the brain that are very beneficial.
He then discusses his mission to raise emotional health to the same level as physical health.
"The human brain might be the most complex machine in the universe, but it requires adult supervision....My fellow men, we were raised incorrectly. We were told that our feelings are a weakness and a problem. They are our strengths."
As mental health is increasingly recognised as an important component of overall well-being, Winch strongly advised people looking to improve their emotional health and resilience in both personal and professional settings.
As Winch aptly stated, "We should teach life. We should teach about relationships. We should teach the brain [this knowledge]."