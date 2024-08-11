Prices of jasmine to 2,400-2,600 baht/kg ahead of Mother’s Day

The prices of jasmine rice have risen to about 2,400-2,600 baht per kilogramme ahead of the National Mother’s Day on Monday, prompting many garland makers either to raise their prices or turn to alternative flowers.

For example, at a fresh market in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Muang district, jasmine was sold at 2,600 per kilo on Saturday.

Several garland makers at the market said they opted to make garland from cheaper cape jasmine, which was sold at 500 baht per kilo.

But they said they also had to make jasmine garlands as their regular patrons still demand them. They said they either made the garland smaller to cut cost or raised prices.