Warner Music Thailand ‘deeply sorry’ for offensive image

In a statement released on Sunday, Warner Music Thailand expressed deep regret for the "presentation of inappropriate content" on their official social media accounts. The statement clarified that the image, which was used in online marketing, was “inappropriate and not in line with the company's principles and regulations".

“This content was produced and distributed by operational staff without the approval of management and artists. As soon as the management became aware of the content, it was immediately deleted," the statement said.

Warner Music Thailand stressed that its policies strictly prohibit the presentation of content related to sensitive topics such as politics, national issues, religion, and the monarchy.

The company said it is considering disciplinary action against the employees involved, describing their actions as a violation of company rules and standards.

"The company sincerely apologises for the impact caused by this incident and will use this mistake as a lesson to prevent such occurrences in the future," the statement concluded.