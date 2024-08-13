TAT estimates 18.2 million foreign arrivals in second half of 2024

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) estimates that 18,245,700 foreign tourists will enter Thailand from July to December this year, about 20% more than the same period in 2023.

They are estimated to generate around 964.18 billion baht of revenue, an increase of 28% year on year, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said on Monday.

She said most of these arrivals will come from East Asia, followed by those from Europe, South Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, Oceania and Africa, respectively.

TAT estimated the top 10 markets contributing to foreign arrivals in the second half as follows: China, 3.6 million visitors, Malaysia (2.5 million), South Korea (1 million), India (990,000), Russia (740,000), Laos (670,000), Singapore (600,000), Vietnam (560,000), Taiwan (530,000), and Indonesia (490,000).

The TAT set a target of welcoming 35.89 million foreign arrivals in 2024, earning 1.8 trillion baht in tourism revenue or 31% more than in 2023.