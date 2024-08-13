Deadly toilet cleaner mistake claims 3 lives in Chonburi

A well-known chemistry lecturer warned that using sodium hydroxide or caustic soda with toilet cleaning liquid can be fatal after an elderly mother and her two daughters were found dead inside a bathroom.

On Monday, Pol Captain Ananya (surname withheld), 60, a deputy investigative inspector at Muang Chonburi Police Station, was found unconscious inside the toilet at her police quarters in Chonburi.

Her daughters, Jitpisut, 34, and Pannikar, 25, were also found unconscious lying next to her. All three were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.