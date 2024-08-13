Thais snap up latest round of govt savings bonds in record time

Patchara Anuntasilpa, PDMO director-general, said the 10 billion baht worth of bonds were allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, with a purchase limit of 50 million baht per individual. This overwhelming demand underscores the high demand for the government’s digital financial products.

“The Finance Ministry is grateful for the public’s enthusiastic response to these saving bonds,” Patchara said. “We believe this successful sale demonstrates the deficiency of our digital system in providing fair and transparent access to investment opportunities.”

The government plans to issue additional savings bonds worth a total of 30 billion baht in the current fiscal year. The first phase of the next round will be open for public subscription from August 19 to 21, featuring two bond types: A five-year bond with a fixed interest rate of 3% per annum and a 10-year bond with a fixed interest rate of 3.40% per annum. There is no purchase limit for these bonds.

The second phase, allocated to designated non-profit organisations, will take place from August 26 to 27, offering a 10-year bond with a fixed interest rate of 3% per annum.

All bond allocations will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

For further details, contact any of the six agent banks, namely Bangkok Bank, Krungthai, Kasikorn, Siam Commercial, Bank of Ayudhya and CIMB Thai Bank or visit PDMO’s Facebook page.

