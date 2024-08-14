Mae Sai River bursts banks, flooding border markets, villages

Heavy overnight downpours resulted in runoffs downstream of Mae Sai River, causing it to break its banks early on Wednesday and flood border towns in Chiang Rai and Myanmar.
Villagers and vendors at the Sai Lom Joy Market in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district said the river began overflowing at 5am and its level rose to about 80 centimetres quickly.
They said that this was the third time this year that the river had broken its banks, flooding border markets and villagers.
Jessda Puka, a vendor at the market, said stall owners had started alerting one another of possible flash flooding from 1am after learning of heavy rains in the watershed forests in Myanmar since Tuesday night. The Mae Sai River originates in the watershed forests.
Jessada said the vendors had been keeping a watch on their shops since 1am in anticipation of flooding. Some vendors said they had heard of heavy rains on the Myanmar side, so they came to check the water level at the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge 1. After seeing the water rise quickly, they alerted other vendors to move their goods to higher ground.
It was reported that some areas on the Myanmar side had been flooded since Tuesday night and by Wednesday morning, the Tha Lor Market, homes and main roads in Tachilek were also under water.