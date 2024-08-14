Mae Sai River bursts banks, flooding border markets, villages

Heavy overnight downpours resulted in runoffs downstream of Mae Sai River, causing it to break its banks early on Wednesday and flood border towns in Chiang Rai and Myanmar.

Villagers and vendors at the Sai Lom Joy Market in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district said the river began overflowing at 5am and its level rose to about 80 centimetres quickly.

They said that this was the third time this year that the river had broken its banks, flooding border markets and villagers.

Jessda Puka, a vendor at the market, said stall owners had started alerting one another of possible flash flooding from 1am after learning of heavy rains in the watershed forests in Myanmar since Tuesday night. The Mae Sai River originates in the watershed forests.