Royal clemency commutes Banyin’s death sentences to life term

Former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn who has been sentenced to death in two high-profile murder cases has received a royal clemency, reducing his penalties to life imprisonment, the Corrections Department chief said on Sunday.

Sahakarn Phetnarin, director-general of the Corrections Department, said Banyin was among 30,597 prisoners, who were eligible for a royal clemency on the occasion of His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday on July 28.

Sahakarn said the inmates eligible for royal clemency would be given royal pardon differently, depending on their jail terms and types of crimes. Some would get their terms reduced, some would be released on parole and others would be freed.