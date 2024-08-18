More than 16,500 victims of loan sharks helped by Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry and its partners have helped a total of 16,593 non-banking debtors saddled with illegally high interest rates refinance their debts so far, a senior official said on Sunday.

Pornchai Teeravej, director general of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), said that after the government stepped in to help debtors of non-banking loans settle their debt, the ministry’s special banks and private partners had approved refinancing worth 783.13 million baht.

The operation started on December 1 and as of August 14, 16,593 debtors have refinanced their loans with non-banking creditors, Pornchai said.