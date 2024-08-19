Chasing the aurora in the heart of Bangkok

For those captivated by the celestial wonders of the universe, especially the beauty of the Northern Lights, a journey to the polar regions is no longer necessary.

The Bangkok Planetarium offers a unique opportunity to witness the magic of the aurora without leaving the city.

All this month, Bangkokians can immerse themselves in a full-dome film titled “Experience the Aurora”, which transports you to the heart of the polar night. The planetarium’s state-of-the-art technology is so immersive that it makes you feel as if you’re standing beneath the dancing lights of the aurora.