Chasing the aurora in the heart of Bangkok

For those captivated by the celestial wonders of the universe, especially the beauty of the Northern Lights, a journey to the polar regions is no longer necessary.
The Bangkok Planetarium offers a unique opportunity to witness the magic of the aurora without leaving the city.
All this month, Bangkokians can immerse themselves in a full-dome film titled “Experience the Aurora”, which transports you to the heart of the polar night. The planetarium’s state-of-the-art technology is so immersive that it makes you feel as if you’re standing beneath the dancing lights of the aurora.
Located within the Science Centre for Education, the Bangkok Planetarium offers more than just the aurora experience. You can explore the wonders of the cosmos and learn about constellations, celestial bodies and the mysteries of the universe through a presentation led by expert astronomers.
After the stargazing, the planetarium’s dome transforms into a spellbinding vision of the aurora borealis for 20 minutes. The “Experience the Aurora” film offers viewers and insight not just into the aurora but also the dedication of the film crew who endured harsh conditions and risked the threat of polar bears to capture the beauty.
Tickets offering access to both the planetarium and science exhibition cost 50 baht for adults and 30 baht for children above three.
For optimal viewing experience, sit in the northern section (to the left upon entering).
The showtimes are:
Tuesday: 10am (English, public and educational institutions), 11am and 3pm (Thai, general public)
Wednesday to Sunday: 10am (Thai, only educational institutions) 11am and 3pm (Thai, general public)
Tuesday to Friday: 1pm and 2pm (Thai, educational institutions)
Saturday and Sunday: 1pm and 2p (Thai, general public)
To get to the planetarium, you can take the BTS Green Line and alight at Ekkamai Station, Exit 2; or take bus numbers 2, 25, 38, 40, 48, 149, 501, 508, 511 and 7. There’s plenty of parking for private cars.
Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the magic of the Northern Lights and explore the wonders of the universe.
The Bangkok Planetarium is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4pm (closed on Mondays and public holidays).