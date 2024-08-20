8 Mpox subvariants found in Thailand cause only mild disease

Laboratory tests of 191 Mpox patients in Thailand have found that the viruses are of Clade 2 strain, presenting in eight subvariants, with C.1 subvariant found in most cases in the Kingdom, the Department of Medical Sciences said on Monday.

Using the whole genome sequencing method, scientists found that these subvariants are A.2, A.2.1, B.1, B.1.12, B.1.3, B.1.7, C.1 and C.1.1, Dr Yongyos Thammawut, department’s director-general, said.

He said 85.34% of the cases are of C.1 subvariant, followed by A.2.1 (5.76%), C.1.1 (3.66%), and A.2 (2.09%).

Thailand’s dominant subvariant C.1 of Clade 2 strain is different than the one currently spreading in Africa, which is the original strain from Clade 1 and has now evolved into Clade 1b, he said, adding that the Clade 1b strain is more easily transmissible and can infect anyone in close proximity to a patient in just four hours.

Yongyos added that the Clade 2’s C.1 subvariant found in Thailand is far less severe that Clade 1 found in Africa, with mortality rate of less than 1% versus 10% in the latter. He added that the C.1 subvariant is also less transmissible and causes mild symptoms in people with normal level of immunity.