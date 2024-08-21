Govt to use over THB300 billion to stimulate economy

The government under new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is preparing to use more than 300 billion baht to stimulate the country’s sluggish economy, a Government House source said on Tuesday.

The budget will come from three main sources:

1. The Additional Budget Expenditure Act for fiscal year 2024, which allocates 122 billion baht to funding the government’s handout under digital wallet scheme. The act has passed Parliament readings and is now waiting to be enacted.

2. The draft of the fiscal 2025 budget, from which the previous government earmarked 152 billion baht for economic stimulation. This portion of the budget was originally reserved for the digital wallet scheme, but could be used to fund other projects if the government decides to adjust the scheme’s scope to use less than the proposed 450 billion baht.

3. The central budget for emergency expenses under the fiscal 2024 budget, which the previous government had earmarked at 40 to 50 billion baht. However, this portion of the budget must be approved and disbursed within September, before the fiscal year ends.