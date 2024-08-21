Thailand serves up a list of best local foods

The Culture Ministry has announced the winners of its annual “The Lost Taste” campaign, which aims to preserve and promote Thailand’s culinary heritage.

Caretaker Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol revealed the list of the best local dishes for each of Thailand’s 77 provinces on Wednesday. The dishes were selected through public votes collected from August 1 to 9.

This year’s campaign saw a surge in participation, with nearly 200,000 people casting their votes for 563 recipes, divided into 234 entrees, 184 desserts, 143 snacks and two other culinary delights.