Thailand serves up a list of best local foods

The Culture Ministry has announced the winners of its annual “The Lost Taste” campaign, which aims to preserve and promote Thailand’s culinary heritage.
Caretaker Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol revealed the list of the best local dishes for each of Thailand’s 77 provinces on Wednesday. The dishes were selected through public votes collected from August 1 to 9.
This year’s campaign saw a surge in participation, with nearly 200,000 people casting their votes for 563 recipes, divided into 234 entrees, 184 desserts, 143 snacks and two other culinary delights.
The top-voted dish was khanom nor mai (bamboo shoot dessert) from Prachinburi, which garnered an impressive 22,945 votes.
Other notable winners included khanom thung taek mon (Mon’s poor man pancake) from Kanchanaburi, which got 4,660 votes, and pla yok khao bok (rice with fish cooked in bamboo) from Krabi, which won 4,259 votes.
Another dish that caught attention was the ancient khanom kniew (rice pudding with syrup) from Bangkok.
The Culture Ministry’s initiative aims to encourage both locals and tourists to explore the country’s rich gastronomic traditions.