Mpox strain in patient not confirmed yet: Thai disease control chief

The director-general of the Department of Disease Control told the press on Wednesday that the earlier announcement regarding a patient being infected with a new, more severe strain of mpox has not yet been confirmed.

Dr Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, the department’s director-general, explained that the case is still under investigation, adding that the initial announcement was to inform the public in advance.

The patient, a 66-year-old European male, arrived in Thailand on August 14 from Africa, where the clade 1b variant is believed to be prevalent. The patient’s plane stopped in the Middle East before landing in Thailand and on August 15, he began experiencing fever and minor rashes. He immediately sought medical attention and is being treated in hospital.