Mpox strain in patient not confirmed yet: Thai disease control chief

The director-general of the Department of Disease Control told the press on Wednesday that the earlier announcement regarding a patient being infected with a new, more severe strain of mpox has not yet been confirmed.
Dr Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, the department’s director-general, explained that the case is still under investigation, adding that the initial announcement was to inform the public in advance.
The patient, a 66-year-old European male, arrived in Thailand on August 14 from Africa, where the clade 1b variant is believed to be prevalent. The patient’s plane stopped in the Middle East before landing in Thailand and on August 15, he began experiencing fever and minor rashes. He immediately sought medical attention and is being treated in hospital.
Dr Tongchai noted that the patient has not exhibited severe symptoms, but a definitive confirmation of of the strain can be expected on Friday. If it does turn out to be clade 1b, then this will be the first such infection in Thailand.
Initial tests have been inconclusive, he said, adding that further confirmation is being sought through RT-PCR testing. Additional tests may be necessary to identify the exact strain, he added.
Those who have come in contact with the patient, both close and otherwise, are being tracked. So far, 43 individuals have been identified, including both Thai and foreign nationals. They will be monitored for 21 days according to established guidelines, though their exposure to the patient was brief.
He arrived in Thailand at 6pm and was admitted to hospital the following morning.
Dr Thongchai said more than 800 cases of mpox clade 2b have been identified in Thailand since 2022, with patients mostly exhibiting mild symptoms.
However, if clade 1b has arrived in Thailand, it must be identified.
“Those who may be concerned and wish to get vaccinated against mpox, it should be noted that the vaccine is not yet available in Thailand as it has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The announcement of its availability is for study purposes only,” Dr Thongchai stated.