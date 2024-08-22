Urgent flood warning for 12 northern provinces

The National Water Resources Office (NWRO) has issued an urgent warning of possible flash flooding in 12 provinces in northern Thailand from Saturday.

The following provinces are at high risk from August 24-30: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

The NWRO advises residents and authorities to monitor reservoirs in Chiang Mai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun for possible overflows.

Low-lying areas in the 12 provinces are also at risk of overflows from rivers, including the Ngao River, Sai River, Ing River, Nan River, and Yom River.