Urgent flood warning for 12 northern provinces

The National Water Resources Office (NWRO) has issued an urgent warning of possible flash flooding in 12 provinces in northern Thailand from Saturday.
The following provinces are at high risk from August 24-30: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
The NWRO advises residents and authorities to monitor reservoirs in Chiang Mai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun for possible overflows.
Low-lying areas in the 12 provinces are also at risk of overflows from rivers, including the Ngao River, Sai River, Ing River, Nan River, and Yom River.
Deputy PM and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed concern about the situation in the North and Northeast, where 10 provinces have been hit by floods. On Wednesday, floods still inundated areas of seven provinces: Lampang, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Phetchabun, and Udon Thani. Floodwater is stabilising or receding in all provinces except for Nan, where water levels continue to rise.
Floods in the seven provinces have engulfed 31 districts, 105 sub-districts, and 541 villages, impacting 12,777 households.
Anutin emphasised that even though the overall situation is easing, the region remains in flood season. He said the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) was closely monitoring weather updates and coordinating with other agencies on flood relief measures for residents.
The Social Development and Human Security Ministry has also pledged assistance to flood victims, focusing on supplies, housing, and psychological care.