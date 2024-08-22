Paetongtarn urges swift action for flood victims in North

Prime Minister-designate Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed deep concern for victims of severe flooding in the North, saying she has urged caretaker PM Phumtham Wechayachai to expedite aid efforts.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Paetongtarn said she was concerned after northern provinces began getting hit by heavy rain since August 14, resulting in severe flooding. The crisis peaked on Wednesday when 10 districts in Chiang Rai were inundated.

“I’ve been monitoring the floods in the North, especially in Nan, Chiang Rai, and Phayao, closely with concerns for the local people,” Paetongtarn said in the post.