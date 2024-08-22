Paetongtarn urges swift action for flood victims in North

Prime Minister-designate Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed deep concern for victims of severe flooding in the North, saying she has urged caretaker PM Phumtham Wechayachai to expedite aid efforts.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Paetongtarn said she was concerned after northern provinces began getting hit by heavy rain since August 14, resulting in severe flooding. The crisis peaked on Wednesday when 10 districts in Chiang Rai were inundated.
“I’ve been monitoring the floods in the North, especially in Nan, Chiang Rai, and Phayao, closely with concerns for the local people,” Paetongtarn said in the post.
“Though I can’t perform my duties now as I am still in the process of taking office in line with the charter, I’ve expressed my concerns to Phumtham Wechayachai, the caretaker prime minister.”
Although Paetongtarn received a royal command for her appointment on Sunday, she must wait for her Cabinet’s formal appointment and swearing-in before officially assuming office. In the interim, the previous Cabinet remains in a caretaker role.
Paetongtarn’s post added that Phumtham was also concerned and has instructed government agencies to accelerate aid efforts, including floodwater drainage and rehabilitation work.
Caretaker Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has also ordered the Highways Department and Rural Highways Department to put officials on standby to assist motorists in flood-affected areas around the clock.
“I extend my moral support to flood victims, their families and the officials working tirelessly to help them,” Paetongtarn concluded.
Phumtham, meanwhile, said on Thursday that he will monitor the flood crisis closely and coordinate with caretaker Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to ensure prompt assistance to the affected regions.
On Wednesday, Phumtham instructed provincial governors in the North to urgently distribute essential supplies and work with the National Water Resources Office to accelerate floodwater drainage efforts.