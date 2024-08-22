Cable thefts in Nakhon Pathom makes water pumps of drain canal inoperable

The top official at the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry inspected two water gates of a main canal for draining floodwaters from the North in Nakhon Pathom province following complaints that power cables of water pumps there had been stolen for a year.

Ministry permanent secretary Prayoon Insakul said he had received a complaint from former Nonthaburi MP Pananat Sri-insut that water pumps at water gates of Phra Phimon Racha Canal were inoperable due to theft of power cables.

Prayoon led a delegation of officials to check the water gates on Wednesday.