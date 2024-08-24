Progress in airports high-speed link construction awaits new Cabinet

The amendment of the contract for the high-speed rail project linking three airports has been put on hold pending the appointment of a new chairman of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee, which will require approval from the new Cabinet that has yet to be formed, the EEC Office said on Friday.

The 276.5-billion-baht rail project will link Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and U-Tapao international airports and form a high-speed connection between Bangkok and EEC areas.

The office secretary-general, Chula Sukmanop, said the EECO believed the new board chairman will be appointed within this year, and the construction could start soon after and finish within five years as per schedule. The route is expected to open in 2029.

He added that all the construction areas under state’s responsibility are now 100% ready to be delivered to the contractor, Asia Era One, which is an affiliate of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group.

Chula said that the State Railway of Thailand had discussed with the CP Group-led consortium about amending contract requirements that would allow the much-delayed project to start.

The move to amend the contract was approved by the Cabinet on October 19, 2021.