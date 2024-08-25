  Three trapped by landslide inside railway tunnel under construction

A foreman and two workers were trapped inside a tunnel for the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway under construction in Nakhon Ratchasima after a landslide late on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened at 11.30pm inside a tunnel being constructed in Tambon Chan Thuek in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district.

Rescuers from state and private agencies rushed to the scene but were unable to locate the three missing workers.

As of 9am on Sunday, rescuers had not been able to clear the soil that slid down the mountain, trapping the three workers inside the tunnel.