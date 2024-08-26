North, Northeast, East and parts of the South to get a drenching

The Thai Meteorological Department said on Monday that the monsoon trough will move down to the North, the Northeast and the upper Central regions.

The southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf will strengthen, it said, adding that the low-pressure cell over upper Laos will move through the upper North of Thailand and Myanmar.

“People in these areas should beware of heavy to very heavy rains and accumulations that may cause flash flooding and overflows, especially along foothills near waterways and low-lying land,” the department warned.