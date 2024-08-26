North, Northeast, East and parts of the South to get a drenching

The Thai Meteorological Department said on Monday that the monsoon trough will move down to the North, the Northeast and the upper Central regions.
The southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf will strengthen, it said, adding that the low-pressure cell over upper Laos will move through the upper North of Thailand and Myanmar.
“People in these areas should beware of heavy to very heavy rains and accumulations that may cause flash flooding and overflows, especially along foothills near waterways and low-lying land,” the department warned.
Affected areas during the period are as follow:
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun
Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani
Central: Lopburi, Saraburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Singburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon, including Bangkok and its vicinity
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun
The department also predicts high winds and waves of around two metres high on August 27-29, especially in the Andaman Sea where they could reach three metres in height.
All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, it said, adding that small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should be kept ashore during the period.
Today’s weather forecast is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; Minimum temperature 23-26C; Maximum temperature 31-35C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram; Minimum temperature 23-26C; Maximum temperature 31-35C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Lopburi, Saraburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon; Minimum temperature 24-26C; Maximum temperature 34-36C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi and Trat; Minimum temperature 24-27C; Maximum temperature 31-35C.
South (East coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla and Yala; Minimum temperature 23-26C; Maximum temperature 31-35C.
South (West coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; Minimum temperature 23-25C; Maximum temperature 28-31C.
Bangkok and its surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; Minimum temperature 25-28C; Maximum temperature 33-35C.