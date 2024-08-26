Suriya defends govt’s plan to buy back railway concessions

Caretaker Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit explained on Monday that though the next government will buy back electric railway concessions, concessionaires will be compensated fairly by being hired to run the railway.

Suriya said the Pheu Thai-led government was not planning to revoke the confessions unfairly as feared but would reimburse concessionaires and hire them to operate the railways until their original contract expires.

He explained that this buyback was necessary for the Pheu Thai-led coalition government to implement its election campaign of applying the flat 20-baht fare for all electric railways in the capital to ease the burden on residents in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces.