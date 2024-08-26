2024 flood risks serious, but less severe than 2011 catastrophe: ONWR

The ongoing flood situation in different parts of Thailand has sparked public concern, with fears that the current crisis may escalate to the level of the 2011 floods, which resulted in a significant loss of life and property.
Surasri Kittimonthon, secretary-general of the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR), however, put these worries to rest on Monday saying that storm patterns show that five had hit the country in 2011. Meanwhile, only two storms are likely to pass through the country this year, and will possibly only impact the North and Northeast in September or October.
In 2011, Thailand experienced an unusually early and prolonged rainy season, with continuous rainfall leading to 24% more rain than usual. However, so far this year, he said, the overall average rainfall across Thailand remains 4% below normal and lower than in 2011.
“Thailand is currently transitioning into the ENSO [El Niño-Southern Oscillation] phenomenon, shifting from El Niño to La Niña, combined with monsoon influences. This shift has resulted in heavy accumulated rainfall and flooding in many regions. However, ongoing assessment and data exchanges suggest that the current rainfall levels do not yet match those of 2011,” Surasri said.
As for the damages and hardships experienced by the public, Surasri said relevant agencies will be advised to consider using the central emergency fund to provide aid, as the sudden nature of the flooding has left little time for preparation.
PM’s Office Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee said the government has set aside several billion baht to help those affected.
The criteria for relief funds distribution will be discussed to assess the situation and the extent of the impact on the population before further announcements.
Addressing public complaints about delayed warnings and internet signal issues in affected areas, Jakkapong said that discussions have been held with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, and the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry, and both agencies already have warning systems in place.
As for internet issues, the DES Ministry is considering deploying equipment to affected areas, including mobile signal booster vehicles to affected areas.