2024 flood risks serious, but less severe than 2011 catastrophe: ONWR

The ongoing flood situation in different parts of Thailand has sparked public concern, with fears that the current crisis may escalate to the level of the 2011 floods, which resulted in a significant loss of life and property.

Surasri Kittimonthon, secretary-general of the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR), however, put these worries to rest on Monday saying that storm patterns show that five had hit the country in 2011. Meanwhile, only two storms are likely to pass through the country this year, and will possibly only impact the North and Northeast in September or October.

In 2011, Thailand experienced an unusually early and prolonged rainy season, with continuous rainfall leading to 24% more rain than usual. However, so far this year, he said, the overall average rainfall across Thailand remains 4% below normal and lower than in 2011.