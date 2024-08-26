Bangkok deadly herbal liquor kills 2, 13 others in critical condition

A deadly batch of herbal liquor made by a woman in Bangkok has claimed another life, with 27 others undergoing treatment in hospitals, the Medical Services Department announced on Monday.

Dr Phairoj Surattanawanit, deputy director-general of the department, said that another patient succumbed to methanol poisoning at Navamin 9 Hospital on Monday morning, following an earlier death at Seri Rak Hospital.

Thirteen patients are reportedly in a coma and being taken care of in hospital intensive care units.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued a warning, urging anyone who experiences dizziness or blurred vision after consuming herbal liquor from 18 locations in six Bangkok districts to seek immediate medical attention. The six districts include Minburi, Klong Sam Wa, Lat Krabang, Prawet, Nong Chok and Khan Na Yao.