Bangkok deadly herbal liquor kills 2, 13 others in critical condition

A deadly batch of herbal liquor made by a woman in Bangkok has claimed another life, with 27 others undergoing treatment in hospitals, the Medical Services Department announced on Monday.
Dr Phairoj Surattanawanit, deputy director-general of the department, said that another patient succumbed to methanol poisoning at Navamin 9 Hospital on Monday morning, following an earlier death at Seri Rak Hospital.
Thirteen patients are reportedly in a coma and being taken care of in hospital intensive care units.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued a warning, urging anyone who experiences dizziness or blurred vision after consuming herbal liquor from 18 locations in six Bangkok districts to seek immediate medical attention. The six districts include Minburi, Klong Sam Wa, Lat Krabang, Prawet, Nong Chok and Khan Na Yao.
The BMA said vendors of herbal liquor at the 18 locations very likely bought the drink from the same maker – a woman identified as Jeh Pu or Sister Pu. She has reportedly told police that she bought the bootleg liquor from two brothers without knowing that it was tainted with methanol.
The BMA issued an urgent plea for herbal liquor drinkers to see the doctor after many severe cases began getting reported from last Monday (August 19).
The first victim was identified as 30-year-old Warachai Pongphet, whose body has been sent for an autopsy at the Police General Hospital.
Jeh Pu told police that her family had been making herbal liquor for many years and no health issues had ever been reported. She said the recipe came from her late father, who always used natural ingredients and never any methyl alcohol.
Following her testimony, Minburi police arrested the two brothers – Surasak Insam, 46, and Surachai Insam, 44 – in the Saphan Sung district.
The brothers admitted to making the bootleg liquor and diluting the concoction with ethyl alcohol to bring its alcohol volume down from 95% to 35%. However, they said, they had no idea how the batch bought by Jeh Pu ended up with methyl alcohol.
The duo have been charged for producing bootleg liquor for sale and will face more charges if investigators find a direct link between them and the fatal herbal liquor.