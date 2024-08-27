Water authorities in Sukhothai on high alert as river rises

The centre’s director Thanaroj Worraratprasert said the floodwaters will hit Si Satchanalai and Sawankhalok districts today but confirmed that officials will increase drainage at many floodgates in the province to mitigate the erosion of levees and massive runoff.

“The National Water Command Centre is collaborating with Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency on monitoring the water mass with drones,” he said.

He expects this move to mitigate impacts in Mueang district where water has begun to recede.