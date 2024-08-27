Water authorities in Sukhothai on high alert as river rises

The centre’s director Thanaroj Worraratprasert said the floodwaters will hit Si Satchanalai and Sawankhalok districts today but confirmed that officials will increase drainage at many floodgates in the province to mitigate the erosion of levees and massive runoff.
“The National Water Command Centre is collaborating with Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency on monitoring the water mass with drones,” he said.
He expects this move to mitigate impacts in Mueang district where water has begun to recede.
Thanaroj also predicted that the floodwater would increase tomorrow, but said it would not affect Mueang district.
Water levels at three floodgates – Hat Saphan Chan, Sawankhalok and Si Samrong – would increase, he warned, adding that heavy rains in the North in September could cause the Yom River to break its banks. He vowed to speed up water drainage to cope with possible flooding.
According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, four districts in Sukhothai have been inundated so far, namely Mueang Sukhothai, Sawankhalok, Si Samrong and Si Satchanalai.
The department expects Kong Krailat district to be at risk of flooding as the level of the Yom River rises and asked residents in flood-prone areas to be ready to evacuate to higher grounds.