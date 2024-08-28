Nation Group delivers necessities to flood victims in Sukhothai

Nation Group has joined with business partners to gather necessities for victims of the floods that have hit several provinces in the North of Thailand since last week.

The project is part of the “Nation Pun Namjai”, or “Kindness from Nation Group” initiative that aims to help victims of natural disasters, underprivileged people and communities hit with emergencies, such as the Covid-19 outbreak.

With the help of volunteers and employees of Nation Group, over 500 sets of survival bags have been prepared for delivery to flood victims in Sukhothai province on Wednesday (August 28). The volunteers are scheduled to make two stops, in Si Samrong and Si Satchanalai districts, where high floodwater levels were reported.

Each survival bag contains bottled drinking water, canned goods, snacks, and household medicine.

Business partners who have donated foods and drugs to the campaign include the Siam Piwat Group, TTC Siam Drinking Water Ltd, P.F.P. Trading Ltd, Ouay Un Osoth Ltd, and Srinanaporn Marketing Pcl.