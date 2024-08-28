Govt orders Flood Situation Command Centre to be set up

The Government Housing Bank (GHB) has established a disaster relief programme for 2024 to alleviate the hardship of affected customers. This includes measures to reduce loan instalments and interest rates, provide current customers with a 50% reduction in loan instalments and a reduction in interest rates to 2% per year for six months.

The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand (SME D Bank) is offering a debt moratorium on principal payments, adjusted according to the severity of the impact and the nature of each business.

The Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Bank) has implemented assistance measures for short-term loans, including extending promissory note terms for up to 180 days and temporarily increasing working capital lines by up to 20% of the original working capital, with a maximum increase of 2 million baht.

The Islamic Bank of Thailand (IBank) is also offering a debt moratorium on principal payments, requiring only profit payments for up to six months. The bank will allow for an extension of the moratorium period and waive all late charges until the account is restructured.

The Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG) has implemented relief measures for customers and debtors affected by the 2024 floods, including a moratorium on fee payments for TCG customers.

“The ministry believes these measures will provide comprehensive support to all target groups, including farmers, small entrepreneurs and small businesses in affected areas, helping to reduce costs, provide working capital, and facilitate business recovery, including the repair and renovation of buildings, factories, and machinery, " Pichai said.