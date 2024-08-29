Chao Phraya Dam speeds up water release to 1,300 cubic metres per second

The Royal Irrigation Department announced on Thursday that it had increased water release from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat province to 1,300 cubic metres per second to prepare for flood waters from the North.
Earlier on Wednesday, the dam in Chai Nat’s Sapphaya district was releasing water at 1,118 cubic metres of water per second, but increased the release to 1,300 cubic metres at night.
The department increased the water release in anticipation of flood waters from northern provinces flowing into the Chao Phraya in Nakhon Sawan province before running into the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat.
On Thursday morning, the water was flowing through the C2 water measuring station in Nakhon Sawan’s Muang district at the rate of 1,273 cubic metres per second.
The department said the water level in the river above the dam was measured at 15.93 metres above the median sea level and below the dam at 12.10 metres. The water level below the dam was still 4.24 metres lower than the banks.
The department said the speeding up of the water release had increased the water flow downstream in Sing Buri province’s Muang district to 1,269 cubic metres per second.
The department warned people living outside the levee zones along the river to be prepared for possible overflows.