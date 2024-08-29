Chao Phraya Dam speeds up water release to 1,300 cubic metres per second

The Royal Irrigation Department announced on Thursday that it had increased water release from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat province to 1,300 cubic metres per second to prepare for flood waters from the North.

Earlier on Wednesday, the dam in Chai Nat’s Sapphaya district was releasing water at 1,118 cubic metres of water per second, but increased the release to 1,300 cubic metres at night.

The department increased the water release in anticipation of flood waters from northern provinces flowing into the Chao Phraya in Nakhon Sawan province before running into the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat.