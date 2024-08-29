Chadchart inspects repaired Chao Phraya levees in Yannawa

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspected the repair of flood levees along the banks of the Chao Phraya River in Yannawa district on Wednesday and expressed confidence in the city administration’s ability to deal with flood waters flowing into the capital from the North.

Chadchart and deputy Bangkok governor Wisanu Supsompol as well as senior officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Drainage and Sewerage Department visited the Chao Phraya banks in the Rama III area in Yannawa to check a water gate and the repair of flood levees.

The delegation observed the construction of a new water gate on Klong Ta Huang closer to the river for better water management. The construction was ongoing when they visited.