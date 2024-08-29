Rescue team recovers 1st body from Korat tunnel, 2 still trapped  

The rescue team has retrieved a body from the high-speed railway tunnel in Nakhon Ratchasima which collapsed six days ago and believes it is that of the Myanmar dump truck driver.

After the discovery of the body at 11am on Thursday, the team has intensified its efforts to find the other two trapped workers.

The rescue team, comprising officials from the State Railway of Thailand and Hunan Sunshine Company from China, told reporters that the worker had died by the time they got to him. The body is yet to be identified.