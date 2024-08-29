8 arraigned for helping Red Bull heir escape fatal hit-and-run case

A former national police chief and an ex-deputy attorney general were among the eight individuals formerly charged on Thursday for helping Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya escape punishment for a fatal hit-and-run incident in 2012.

Suwet Jompong, a public prosecutor from the Corruption Cases Office Area 1 under the Office of Attorney General, formally charged ex-police chief Pol General Somyot Poompanmoung, and former deputy attorney-general Nate Naksuk as well as six others.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, where the charges were read out, has granted the eight defendants temporary release. However, they are all banned from leaving the country without permission. The defendants are required to appear in court on September 10 to enter their plea.