8 arraigned for helping Red Bull heir escape fatal hit-and-run case

A former national police chief and an ex-deputy attorney general were among the eight individuals formerly charged on Thursday for helping Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya escape punishment for a fatal hit-and-run incident in 2012.
Suwet Jompong, a public prosecutor from the Corruption Cases Office Area 1 under the Office of Attorney General, formally charged ex-police chief Pol General Somyot Poompanmoung, and former deputy attorney-general Nate Naksuk as well as six others.
The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, where the charges were read out, has granted the eight defendants temporary release. However, they are all banned from leaving the country without permission. The defendants are required to appear in court on September 10 to enter their plea.
The other six defendants are primarily former police officers and public prosecutors overseeing the hit-and-run case. They were identified as Pol Maj-General Thawatchai Mekprasertkul, Pol Colonel Veeradol Taptimdee, Chainarong Saengthong-aram, Thanit Buakhiew, Chuchai Lertpongadisorn, and Assoc Dr Saiprasit Kerdniyom.
The former deputy attorney-general was charged with abusing his authority by deciding to drop charges against Vorayuth, while the other defendants were accused of changing records of Vorayuth’s car speed to let him escape charges.
Upon arrival at the court, former police chief Somyot expressed concern over the case.
The case has sparked widespread outrage in Thailand, as it is seen as another instance where wealthy and influential people can escape legal consequences. Vorayuth fled the country in 2012 after the charges were dropped and has yet to return.
The lawsuit alleges that the eight defendants violated several laws, including Articles 151, 357, 200, 83, and 86 of the Criminal Code and Articles 123/3 and 372, 392 of the Anti-Corruption Act.
Vorayuth was speeding down Sukhumvit Road in his Ferrari at 5.20am on September 3, 2012, and reportedly hit the motorcycle of a police sergeant between the mouths of Sukhumvit Soi 47 and 49. He then dragged the motorcycle for 164.45 metres, killing the police officer. He then fled the scene.
The lawsuit said footage from security cameras had established that the suspect was driving the car at 197 kilometres per hour, but the defendants had collaborated to change the speed to less than 80km/h, allowing the charges against Vorayuth to be dropped.