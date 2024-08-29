Flood response efforts boosted for industrial estates in risky areas

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) on Thursday issued a call for operators of industrial estates in flood-prone areas to closely monitor the situation and adhere to its eight-point flood response plan.

Yuthasak Supasorn, IEAT board chairman, said all operators should keep up with the latest updates on the water level and water discharge rate of three main dams, namely Chao Phraya in Chai Nat, Pa Sak Jolasid in Lopburi and Rama VI in Ayutthaya.

He added that the three industrial estates in Ayutthaya, namely Bang Pa-in, Hi-Tech and Nakhon Luang, are in low-lying areas and have built flood walls to protect themselves from flash flooding.

However, he said, the flood wall for the Bang Pu Industrial Estate is not yet complete and will be closely monitored.

The IEAT’s 8-point flood response measure includes: