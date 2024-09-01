122 houses in Ang Thong flooded after river bursts banks

The flooding following the overflowing of the Noi River in a tambon in Ang Thong province’s Wiset Chai Chan district escalated on Sunday, affecting 122 houses.

The Noi River started bursting its banks in Tambon Bang Chak on Saturday after the Royal Irrigation Department sped up water release from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat.

On Sunday, the floodwater level in Tambon Bang Chak rose to 50 centimetres, inundating main roads of villages.

Most of the 122 houses affected by the floods are built on high platforms, as the area is a low basin affected by floods every year.