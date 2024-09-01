122 houses in Ang Thong flooded after river bursts banks

The flooding following the overflowing of the Noi River in a tambon in Ang Thong province’s Wiset Chai Chan district escalated on Sunday, affecting 122 houses.
The Noi River started bursting its banks in Tambon Bang Chak on Saturday after the Royal Irrigation Department sped up water release from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat.
On Sunday, the floodwater level in Tambon Bang Chak rose to 50 centimetres, inundating main roads of villages.
Most of the 122 houses affected by the floods are built on high platforms, as the area is a low basin affected by floods every year.
In some spots, the floodwater has become polluted.
The Irrigation Department announced on Sunday that it was now releasing water from the Chao Phraya Dam at the speed of 1,399 cubic metres per second, an increase of 50 cubic metres from Saturday.
The increased release caused the water level of the Chao Phraya in front of the Ang Thong provincial hall to rise to 5.83 metres above the median sea level, an increase of 13 centimetres from Saturday.
The Ang Thong provincial administration issued warning for residents of three districts of Chaiyo, Muang and Pa Mok to get prepared for the Chao Phraya bursting its banks and for residents in Pho Thong and Wiset Chaicharn districts to get prepared for Noi River overflowing.