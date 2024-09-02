Thailand braces for floods as Chao Phraya Dam releases water

The Royal Irrigation Department on Monday released water from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat province at the speed of 1,399 cubic metres per second ahead of heavy runoffs from the North.
This is the third day that water has been released from the dam at this speed to make way for water from the already flooded North of Thailand.
The department said that the flow of the Chao Phraya River at the C2 station in Nakhon Sawan Muang district upstream from the dam was measured at 1,551 cubic metres per second.
The water flow at the C3 station in Ban Bang Putsa in Singburi’s Muang district downstream from the dam was measured at 1,413 cubic metres per second.
The water level above the dam was measured at 16.46 metres higher than the median sea level, and the level below the dam stood at 12.46 metres.
The department has warned residents living outside flood levees along the banks of the Chao Phraya in 11 provinces to be prepared for the river to break its banks. The 11 provinces at risk are Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphanburi, Lopburi, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Bangkok.