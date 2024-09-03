Increased rain forecast until Saturday, Storm Yagi moving to China

Several parts of Thailand will experience increasing rainfall, some of it heavy, from Tuesday until Saturday (September 3-7), with isolated very heavy rains in the Northeast, Central, Eastern and Southern regions, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

The department said the condition is brought about by a monsoon trough lying across the lower North, Northeast and Central regions of Thailand drawn into a low-pressure cell the middle South China Sea, as well as a strengthening southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, parts of Thailand, and the Gulf.

It warned that people in the Northeast, Central, East and South should beware of very heavy rains and rain accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along foothills, waterways and lowlands.

From Wednesday to Sunday, waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf will rise to 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thunderstorms, the department said, adding that all ships in said areas should proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms, while small boats should keep ashore during said period.

The department added that Tropical Storm Yagi over the Philippines is expected to intensify to a severe tropical storm, and move to the upper south China Sea on Tuesday or Wednesday. The storm is forecast to make landfall over southern China or upper Vietnam on Saturday or Sunday.