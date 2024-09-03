Samut Sakhon native survives terrifying fall down manhole

Recounting her terrifying experience, Wiparat said she had gone out to shop and the cover of the manhole, which is close to her home, was fine. However, on her way back, it gave way landing her in a state of pain, helplessness and fear of drowning. She said if the water had been any higher, she may not have survived.

Wiparat was finally pulled out of the ditch and taken to hospital, where she was treated for bruises and scratches. Doctors said that though the bruises were severe, there was no internal bleeding. However, she is still concerned about potential long-term effects due to her pre-existing health conditions.

After the accident, Samut Sakhon’s deputy mayor visited her in hospital and though she was contacted by the municipality later, there had been no talk of compensation as of press time.