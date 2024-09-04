Influential business body lauds coalition govt for finalising new Cabinet quickly

The remarks came during the committee’s monthly meeting on Wednesday. The group also called for the government to expedite the implementation of the digital wallet scheme.

Payong Srivanich, chairman of the Thai Bankers Association and a JSCCIB member, expressed the group's satisfaction with the government's rapid progress in addressing economic challenges, noting that the JSCCIB recently met with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to present potential solutions to the economic slowdown.

"We are encouraged by the successful formation of the Cabinet. Urgent action is needed to distribute the digital wallet cash and restore confidence. We hope the economic team led by the deputy prime minister has the necessary authority to implement new government policies. We are also concerned about the impact of the recent floods, which have caused damage exceeding eight billion baht. We plan to submit a white paper to the prime minister this month," he stated.

The economic slowdown has resulted in the closure of over 757 factories in the first seven months, coupled with high household debt and a substantial informal economy. To address these issues, the JSCCIB has accelerated the preparation of a 'white paper' by September 2024, outlining recommendations to the government for economic revitalisation.