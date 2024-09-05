Nation Group, Air Force deliver survival kits to flood victims

Volunteers from Nation Group and the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) on Wednesday delivered 250 survival bags to flood victims in Pa Kha Village, Pa Tarn subdistrict, Khun Tan district of Chiang Rai province.

The volunteers from the “Nation Pun Namjai” or “Kindness from Nation Group” campaign were joined by Nation TV’s managing director Apirawee Pichayadecha, deputy editor-in-chief Wichatorn Wongphan, news anchor Nalin Singhaphutthangkul, and Air Marshal Praphas Jaisorndee, the RTAF’s chief of civil affairs.

The survival bags were taken to Chiang Rai on an RTAF’s C130 aircraft from Nation Group’s headquarters in Bangkok, where the company and its business partners have been gathering donations for flood victims in the past weeks.

Apart from delivering survival bags that contain bottled drinking water, canned goods, snacks, and household medicine, the volunteers also visited community members and enquired about their wellbeing. Their village has now been flooded for over three weeks.

Sorn Thepsombat, headman of Ban Pa village, said the flood this year is the most severe in three decades, with over 12,000 rai of farmland in the village damaged by the water and more than 140 households affected.

Villagers, who rely on growing corn, tapioca and longan to earn a living, said most of their produce, as well as agricultural tools have been damaged in the flood. They urged Nation Group to communicate with the relevant government agencies to provide subsidies as well as work opportunities after the flood subsides.

On Thursday, volunteers of Nation Group and the Air Force will head to Mae Sai and Mae Ta subdistricts in Phayao province to continue delivering survival bags to flood victims.