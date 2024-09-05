Spring News insists on its adherence to professional ethics in report on Dechit

Spring News, a media arm of the Nation Group, on Thursday maintained that it had adhered to ethical standards of journalism in presenting information about new Deputy Public Health Minister Dechit Khaotong.

The online Thai-language news outlet issued a statement on Thursday in response to Dechit’s interview on Wednesday while showing a video clip of Spring News’ “Sarup Hai” (We summarise for you) programme.

The programme had looked into Dechit’s alleged connection to Malaysian businessman Teow Wooi Huat, also known as Tedy Teow, who has been charged in several fraud cases. Teow reportedly spent around 10 years living in Songkhla province, where Dechit has served as an MP since 2019.

Dechit, who also serves as secretary-general of the Democrat Party, denied any links with Teow, who has been arrested and extradited to China. He added that the media should adhere to journalistic standards in presenting information, as they are as important as politicians’ ethics.

“The Spring News Agency affirms its rights under Article 35 of the 2017 Constitution, which guarantees that persons who engage in the journalistic profession shall have the freedom to present news or express opinions in accordance with professional ethics, based on the principle of freedom with responsibility,” said the statement.

“We confirm that the news agency and the ‘Sarup Hai’ programme have strictly adhered to the principles of journalistic ethics and the ethical standards of the Nation Group media, focusing primarily on presenting factual news for the public good,” it added.