Nation Group delivers over 275 survival bags to flood victims

Over 275 bags of basic necessities were distributed among flood victims in Phayao’s Ban Rong Hai village under the “Nation Pun Namjai” (Kindness from Nation Group) campaign on Thursday.
Joining the campaign were Nation TV’s managing director Apirawee Pichayadecha, deputy editor-in-chief Wichatorn Wongphan, and Phayao Provincial Administrative Organisation chief Thawat Sutthawong.
Nation TV reporters and soldiers from the Royal Thai Army’s 34th military district also participated in the donation drive.
Launched on Monday under the Nation Foundation’s initiative to ease the suffering of disaster-affected communities nationwide, it has garnered support from various government agencies and partners, including the military, police and the provincial electricity authority.
“We are acting as a conduit to deliver help to victims and this proves that Thais are very kind and considerate,” Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag said. He noted that the foundation received substantial donations despite the challenging economic conditions.