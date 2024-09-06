Low birth rates not affecting international schools: study

Despite Thailand's birth rate crisis forcing many Thai schools and universities to adapt, international schools continue to grow each year by an average of 13%, diverging from the shrinking student population in Thai schools.
Kasikorn Research Centre’s study on international school trends reveals a continuous decrease in the number of Thai students attending local schools, both public and private. International school enrollments, on the other hand. surged by 10.2%. While some of this increase is driven by the rise in foreign students and a 0.6% annual growth in foreign executives in Thailand over the past decade, the increasing popularity of international curricula, which are updated regularly, and the rising income levels of parents also play a role. The number of people with assets exceeding $1 million is projected to rise by 24% from 2023 to 2028, further supporting international school growth.
However, the overall educational ecosystem is facing challenges. Kasikorn Research Centre reports a 6.6% decrease in the number of schools since 2012, with a 0.5% drop compared to 2023. This decline is due to the decreasing number of students, leading some Thai schools to close due to insufficient enrollment. Government schools are decreasing by 0.6% annually, while private schools are down 0.7% per year. In contrast, international schools are growing by an average of 5% annually.
With increasing competition in Bangkok’s international school market and limited space, operators are exploring new, high-potential areas such as Chiang Mai, Rayong and Phuket. Regions with high potential include those with households earning over 100,000 baht, such as Bangkok, the Central region, the Eastern region, and the Northeast.
The international school market is expected to grow by 13% this year, reaching 87 billion baht. However, international schools face challenges related to cost, with average annual tuition of 764,484 baht in Thailand not significantly different from the 1,150,208 baht for boarding schools in New Zealand.
Additionally, many Thai private schools are updating their curricula to include English and Chinese programs, adding further challenges to the international school sector.