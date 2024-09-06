Low birth rates not affecting international schools: study

Despite Thailand's birth rate crisis forcing many Thai schools and universities to adapt, international schools continue to grow each year by an average of 13%, diverging from the shrinking student population in Thai schools.

Kasikorn Research Centre’s study on international school trends reveals a continuous decrease in the number of Thai students attending local schools, both public and private. International school enrollments, on the other hand. surged by 10.2%. While some of this increase is driven by the rise in foreign students and a 0.6% annual growth in foreign executives in Thailand over the past decade, the increasing popularity of international curricula, which are updated regularly, and the rising income levels of parents also play a role. The number of people with assets exceeding $1 million is projected to rise by 24% from 2023 to 2028, further supporting international school growth.