Heavy rains and winds forecast for large parts of Thailand today

This powerful typhoon is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds to many regions across Thailand for the next 24 hours.

The department issued warnings for key affected areas. The North and Upper Northeast can expect heavy rain and strong winds, while the Northeast, East, and Southwest will also see heavy to very heavy rain in some areas.

The Andaman Sea and Upper Gulf of Thailand will witness rough seas, high waves and thunderstorms.

Forecasts for different regions

North: Thunderstorms and heavy rain in many areas

Northeast: Widespread thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain and gusty winds

Central: Thunderstorms and heavy rain, especially in the western and northern provinces

East: Thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy rain with strong winds

South: Widespread thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy rain

Bangkok and metropolitan area: Thunderstorms and heavy rain

The department urged residents in affected areas to be prepared for flooding and high winds. Small boats in the Andaman Sea and Upper Gulf of Thailand should not go out to sea.

In addition, the meteorological department has issued a warning for the Andaman Sea and Upper Gulf of Thailand, cautioning ships to avoid high waves and potential thunderstorms.

Typhoon Yagi is expected to weaken after it makes landfall in Vietnam.

However, its remnants could still bring heavy rains to parts of Thailand.

The department also reminded people to stay up to date on weather forecasts and follow advice from local authorities.

