Low measles vaccination in 3 southern border provinces causes 5 deaths

The Disease Control Department plans to rush measle vaccines to young school kids in the three southern border provinces after the disease outbreak killed five people there last month, the department chief said.

Director-general Thongchai Kiratihattayakorn said on Saturday that measles and German measles were communicable diseases of concern in Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces because of the low vaccination rate in the Muslim-dominated southern border provinces.

He said a subcommittee on immunity promotion held a meeting on Friday to discuss the measle situation in the deep South and agreed that the department would have to step up vaccination among young school pupils to provide immunity.