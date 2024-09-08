Oil palm farmers to press energy minister on B100 price issue

Representatives of oil-palm farmers will meet with Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga on Monday to ask him to rescind his order that prohibits announcement of the reference price of 100% biodiesel.

The representatives of oil-palm farmers and makers of B100, or 100% biodiesel, cried foul after the energy minister recently ordered the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) not to publish its B100 reference price on any public channel.

The representatives alleged that non-disclosure of the B100 reference price would allow major oil distributors to buy B100 from makers at lower prices, while the B100 makers would have no choice but to buy oil-palm fruits from farmers at lower prices. Oil distributors buy B100 oil to mix with refined diesel to make biodiesel for sale at petrol stations.