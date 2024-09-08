Mae Mali, longest-lived female hippopotamus in Thailand, turns 59

At the hippopotamus exhibit in Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Chonburi, on Sunday, zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi, along with zoo executives, staff, tourists, fans and students, celebrated the 59th birthday of Mae Mali, the longest-lived female hippopotamus in Thailand.

She was given a special giant cake made of her favourite fruits and vegetables such as dragon fruit, watermelon, apples, papaya, bananas, sweet potatoes, grapes and carrots, along with fresh grass.

As soon as Mae Mali emerged from the zoo’s large pond, visitors sang “Happy Birthday” to her as she slowly walked out, enjoying her fruits and vegetables, bringing smiles and joy to the crowd.