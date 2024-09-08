Mae Mali, longest-lived female hippopotamus in Thailand, turns 59

At the hippopotamus exhibit in Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Chonburi, on Sunday, zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi, along with zoo executives, staff, tourists, fans and students, celebrated the 59th birthday of Mae Mali, the longest-lived female hippopotamus in Thailand.
She was given a special giant cake made of her favourite fruits and vegetables such as dragon fruit, watermelon, apples, papaya, bananas, sweet potatoes, grapes and carrots, along with fresh grass.
As soon as Mae Mali emerged from the zoo’s large pond, visitors sang “Happy Birthday” to her as she slowly walked out, enjoying her fruits and vegetables, bringing smiles and joy to the crowd.
Additionally, Rachata Setvoradej supported the Wildlife Adoption Project by donating 20,000 baht for Mae Mali's health care and a new home to accommodate her old age.
The celebration also included various activities such as writing birthday wishes, an exhibition about Mae Mali’s history, games, and an invitation to support the Wildlife Adoption Project for Mae Mali.
The zoo is encouraging donations to build a new home for her, with contributions over 1,599 baht receiving a limited-edition Mae Mali 59th-birthday hat.
Mae Mali originally moved from Dusit Zoo to Khao Kheow Open Zoo on December 18, 2018, and remains in good health. She was first brought to Thailand from Tilburg Zoo in the Netherlands on June 8, 1967, at just one year old, and has since had 14 offspring.
If Mae Mali remains in good health for several more years, she may become the longest-lived hippopotamus in the world.
In addition to celebrating Mae Mali's birthday, tourists flocked to see the zoo's latest social-media star, Nong Moo Deng, a female pygmy hippopotamus born on July 10, 2024, to mother Jona, 25, and father Tony, 24.
Moo Deng is also the younger sibling of the zoo’s superstar hippo Moo Toon. Her playful and bouncy behaviour perfectly matches her name, which means Pork patty, as she spends the day running around energetically and playfully nipping at her caretakers.