Cruel or necessary? Pattaya street dogs found muzzled with tape

Netizens were shocked and outraged when photos emerged on social media of some 10 street dogs in Pattaya with their mouths tightly bound with adhesive tape.
A Facebook user posted images of the dogs on Sunday, saying they had been spotted near the Sanctuary of Truth on Soi 12 off Pattaya-Na Klua Road in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district.
“I was delivering goods there and wondered why the dogs’ mouths were taped shut. Some had electric cables tied tightly to their mouth. At the Sanctuary of Truth,” he post said.
The post sparked outrage among dog lovers, who called on the Facebooker to help free the dogs.
The poster responded by saying he believes someone is taking care of the dogs and has muzzled them to stop them from biting passersby.
A security guard at the Sanctuary of Truth said on Monday that the dogs were indeed being taken care of by a local individual, adding that the person routinely muzzles the dogs and only releases them during feeding time. While he suspects the aim is to prevent the dogs from barking at or biting tourists, he expressed concerns about the potential cruelty of the practice.
This incident highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the care of street dogs in Thailand, after a Supreme Court verdict said feeders of street dogs are like owners and will be held responsible if they attack anyone.