Cruel or necessary? Pattaya street dogs found muzzled with tape

Netizens were shocked and outraged when photos emerged on social media of some 10 street dogs in Pattaya with their mouths tightly bound with adhesive tape.

A Facebook user posted images of the dogs on Sunday, saying they had been spotted near the Sanctuary of Truth on Soi 12 off Pattaya-Na Klua Road in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district.

“I was delivering goods there and wondered why the dogs’ mouths were taped shut. Some had electric cables tied tightly to their mouth. At the Sanctuary of Truth,” he post said.