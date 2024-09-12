Suriya orders urgent action as floods threaten Chiang Rai airport

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, who doubles as deputy premier, has instructed Airports of Thailand (AOT) president to urgently fly to Chiang Rai after the provincial airport was hit with floods on Thursday morning.

Suriya said AOT president Kerati Kijmanawat has been told to urgently command operations to prevent flooding of the airport’s runway and compound as well as assist stranded passengers.

Most of the northern province has been hit by flash floods after days of torrential rain. On Thursday, several roads in the provincial seat were inundated as well as the road leading to the airport.