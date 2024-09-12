Suriya orders urgent action as floods threaten Chiang Rai airport

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, who doubles as deputy premier, has instructed Airports of Thailand (AOT) president to urgently fly to Chiang Rai after the provincial airport was hit with floods on Thursday morning.
Suriya said AOT president Kerati Kijmanawat has been told to urgently command operations to prevent flooding of the airport’s runway and compound as well as assist stranded passengers.
Most of the northern province has been hit by flash floods after days of torrential rain. On Thursday, several roads in the provincial seat were inundated as well as the road leading to the airport.
Suriya said he ordered the operations after being informed that people could not access the airport or leave the compound.
He said he wanted Kerati to be present to ensure no passengers are stranded or miss their flights.
The AOT president will inspect and solve the situation, as well as deploy officials to evacuate stranded passengers. Those who decide to wait it out at the airport will be provided with food and drink.
Suriya said he has learned that the runway and passenger building were not flooded yet and planes could still take off and land at the airport.
The AOT chief is expected to set up a command centre inside the airport to prevent floodwaters from flowing in and will keep pumps ready to clear the water if it still gets flooded.
Suriya advised people to stay away from the airport until the situation eases.
Meanwhile, Thai Airways International (THAI) has announced that it is cancelling all flights between Bangkok and Chiang Rai on Thursday.
The airline said passengers can opt to fly to Chiang Mai instead and those from Chiang Rai can fly back to Bangkok via Chiang Mai.
Passengers are advised to call (02) 356 1111 for updates.