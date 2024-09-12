Loei residents warned of Mekong overflowing as water levels rise

The chief of a district in the northeastern province of Loei issued an urgent warning on Thursday morning of the Mekong River possibly overflowing.

Yossawat Patcharasaksakul, chief of Pak Chom district, announced on the district office’s Facebook page that the water level in the Mekong was rising fast and the river could burst its banks soon.

The district chief asked people living along the river bank in his district to move their belongings, especially electric appliances, to higher ground urgently.